Climate Change Is a Component of Disasters — but That’s Not the Whole Story

L.A.: A Queer History

L.A.: A Queer History

Earth Focus

Earth Focus

Portrait of William Mulholland.

The Great Thirst: William Mulholland

Father Brown Season 9

Father Brown

Annika

Annika

Lost LA

Lost LA

Call the Midwife

Call the Midwife

A person stares across an arctic landscape while another person walks through a desert.

Earth Focus Presents

Benjamin Franklin

Benjamin Franklin

Death in Paradise Season 11

Death in Paradise

Broken Bread

Broken Bread

The Migrant Kitchen

The Migrant Kitchen

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

Variety Studio: Actors On Actors

COBRA

Cobra

The Fall

The Fall

Artbound

Artbound

Tending Nature

Tending Nature

Fine Cut

Fine Cut

SoCal Wanderer

SoCal Wanderer

Southland Sessions

Southland Sessions

millionaire still

KCET Must See Movies

Independent Lens

Independent Lens

In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl

In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl

City Rising

City Rising

See All Shows
All June

Celebrate Pride Month

L.A.: A Queer History (Preview)
0:30
Preview

L.A.: A Queer History (Preview)

Preview

L.A.: A Queer History (Preview)

Episode

Mustache Mondays: The Power of an LGBTQ Party

Learn More
Arts & Culture

The Hollywood Bowl at 100

Produced for the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association by Festival Productions. This gala concert celebrating Ella Fitzgerald benefitted the Hollywood Bowl Fund. | Los Angeles Philharmonic Archives
Article

The People’s Pleasure: Angelenos’ Love Affair with the Hollywood Bowl

Article

The People’s Pleasure: Angelenos’ Love Affair with the Hollywood Bowl

Article

From Daisy Dell to the Hollywood Bowl, a Little Musical History for Summer

Learn More
News & Community

The May 19th Project

Two black and white photos, one of Yuri Kochiyama on the left and one of Malcolm X on the right, are collaged side-by-side. Yuri Kochiyama is at a microphone, looking down past her angled eye glasses and reading off a crumbled paper. Malcolm X is seen smiling at the camera, wearing a suit and tie.
Video

Malcolm X and Yuri Kochiyama's Barrier-Breaking Friendship

Video

Malcolm X and Yuri Kochiyama's Barrier-Breaking Friendship

Video

How Frederick Douglass and Wong Kim Ark Helped Define Who Can Be American

Learn More
Member
Membership
Your donation supports our high-quality, inspiring and commercial-free programming.
Support Icon
Other Ways to Give
Discover all the ways you can make a difference.
Support Icon
Connect with Our Team
The Leadership, Advancement, Membership and Special Events teams are here to help.
PBS Passport
Leadership Circle
Gift Planning
Corporate Support
Recognizing Your Generosity
Climate Change Is a Component of Disasters — but That’s Not the Whole Story
L.A.: A Queer History

L.A.: A Queer History

Earth Focus

Earth Focus

Portrait of William Mulholland.

The Great Thirst: William Mulholland

Father Brown Season 9

Father Brown

Annika

Annika

Lost LA

Lost LA

Call the Midwife

Call the Midwife

A person stares across an arctic landscape while another person walks through a desert.

Earth Focus Presents

Benjamin Franklin

Benjamin Franklin

Death in Paradise Season 11

Death in Paradise

Broken Bread

Broken Bread

The Migrant Kitchen

The Migrant Kitchen

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

Variety Studio: Actors On Actors

COBRA

Cobra

The Fall

The Fall

Artbound

Artbound

Tending Nature

Tending Nature

Fine Cut

Fine Cut

SoCal Wanderer

SoCal Wanderer

Southland Sessions

Southland Sessions

millionaire still

KCET Must See Movies

Independent Lens

Independent Lens

In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl

In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl

City Rising

City Rising

See All Shows
All June

Celebrate Pride Month

L.A.: A Queer History (Preview)
0:30
Preview

L.A.: A Queer History (Preview)

Preview

L.A.: A Queer History (Preview)

Episode

Mustache Mondays: The Power of an LGBTQ Party

Learn More
Arts & Culture

The Hollywood Bowl at 100

Produced for the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association by Festival Productions. This gala concert celebrating Ella Fitzgerald benefitted the Hollywood Bowl Fund. | Los Angeles Philharmonic Archives
Article

The People’s Pleasure: Angelenos’ Love Affair with the Hollywood Bowl

Article

The People’s Pleasure: Angelenos’ Love Affair with the Hollywood Bowl

Article

From Daisy Dell to the Hollywood Bowl, a Little Musical History for Summer

Learn More
News & Community

The May 19th Project

Two black and white photos, one of Yuri Kochiyama on the left and one of Malcolm X on the right, are collaged side-by-side. Yuri Kochiyama is at a microphone, looking down past her angled eye glasses and reading off a crumbled paper. Malcolm X is seen smiling at the camera, wearing a suit and tie.
Video

Malcolm X and Yuri Kochiyama's Barrier-Breaking Friendship

Video

Malcolm X and Yuri Kochiyama's Barrier-Breaking Friendship

Video

How Frederick Douglass and Wong Kim Ark Helped Define Who Can Be American

Learn More
Member
Membership
Your donation supports our high-quality, inspiring and commercial-free programming.
Support Icon
Other Ways to Give
Discover all the ways you can make a difference.
Support Icon
Connect with Our Team
The Leadership, Advancement, Membership and Special Events teams are here to help.
PBS Passport
Leadership Circle
Gift Planning
Corporate Support
Recognizing Your Generosity

Climate Change Is a Component of Disasters — but That’s Not the Whole Story

electrical-power-line-towers-are-seen-in-los-angeles-california
An electrical tower during a triple-digit heat wave in Los Angeles, California. | Robyn Beck, AFP via Getty Images
In recent years, harmful events like heat waves in California have been called "climate disasters," but the underlying causes are more complex. Some experts worry that the focus on climate disregards policy that makes communities more vulnerable to disasters in the first place.
By Colleen Hagerty
June 9, 2022
Support Provided By

On September 6th, 2020, Los Angeles recorded an all-time high temperature of 121 degrees. Seven people died outdoors in public spaces, and emergency visits went up 10 times the normal rate, according to an investigation from the Los Angeles Times. The following days offered little relief, with the heatwave cloaking the county through Labor Day weekend.

While the temperatures were unusual — yet another "unprecedented event" in a year that exhausted the term — this weather was part of an observed trend. Frequent periods of intense heat are becoming more common in Southern California, research shows, and they’re lasting longer, too. This poses a significant threat to residents in this region, as extreme heat has killed more people in the United States than any other category of weather-related event over the past three decades.

A year after the L.A. heat wave, and following several more incidents of record-breaking temperatures across the country, President Biden issued a statement likening these events to superstorms, wildfires and floods. He referred to them all as "climate disasters" — proof, he said, that "we cannot wait to act" on climate change.

There’s broad scientific consensus behind Biden’s call for urgent action to address climate change. But the phrase "climate disaster" is divisive. A number of news outlets and government agencies have adopted it, and some experts say they appreciate the acknowledgement of how climate change intensifies extreme weather events. However, others fear the catchy terminology obscures the additional factors that make a weather event like a heatwave become a public health crisis.

A woman and her daughter cool off in the breezy doorway of their trailer in Desert Hot Springs, California.
A woman and her daughter cool off in the doorway of their trailer in Desert Hot Springs, California. Their RV park suffered power loss from time to time during the 2020 extreme heatwave where temperatures were in the 100s. | Genaro Molina, Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"I feel there is a risk of undermining the human agency — all the things that we could do to reduce exposure or vulnerability to be better prepared," says Katiuscia Fara, a regional advisor with the World Food Program.

There are two dimensions to a disaster: a physical hazard, like heat, and the societal or environmental vulnerability it encounters, explains Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability and the voice behind the Weather West blog. For this reason, emergency management professionals have long criticized the use of the phrase "natural disasters." There’s even an international "No Natural Disasters" campaign, which rejects the idea that natural hazards are the sole cause of disasters and seeks to reframe the conversation around the social and political causes.

"I think the problem is that humans aren't adapting nearly as quickly as the climate is changing," Swain says. "That mismatch, I think, is where we're going to see ‘climate disasters.’"

People think about disasters as events that collide with regular society when they actually emerge from the ways we organize our lives – how neighborhoods are designed, which policies are championed.
Ryan Hagen, Sociologist at Columbia University

While the particulars of language might seem small in the face of problems like increasingly destructive wildfires or hurricanes, Ryan Hagen, a sociologist and lecturer at Columbia University, believes that the language used to describe disasters can help people understand the roles institutions and systems play in creating them.

People think about disasters as events that collide with regular society, he says, when they actually emerge from the ways we organize our day-to-day lives – how neighborhoods are designed, which policies are championed, and the infrastructure we’ve come to rely on that provides us with electricity and water, among other utilities.

"It’s a little like if we started calling plane crashes 'gravity disasters,'" Hagen offers. "Sure, gravity is at work here, but it’s sort of a red herring."

For example, the 2020 Labor Day heatwave intersected with multiple systemic inequities in Los Angeles. The city has a well-documented heat gap, disparate temperatures that align not only with its geography — areas near the water being naturally cooler — but also with its built design. In general, wealthier neighborhoods in the United States, which tend to have more access to green space and tree cover, are cooler than lower-income areas. Studies also show that neighborhoods that were once drawn along racial lines are often hotter.

More News

15 Places in L.A. Where LGBTQ History Was Made

A black and white photo of young people gathered on a house porch. Many are sitting on the railing. Below, foliage and plants are fenced in with an iron-wrought fence. On the fence a sign that reads, "Gay Community Services Center" is hung.

Voting FAQ: What You Need To Know About the June 7 Primary

A sealed ballot and voter guide for the June 7 California Primary Election

Commentary: How the Salton Sea Came to Be Viewed as a 'Lost Cause'

Birds fly over the Salton Sea near Calipatria, California.

The 2020 heat wave also overlapped with the ongoing disaster of COVID-19, which similarly has had a disproportionate impact on lower-income households. Kelly Sanders, an Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Southern California, studied how Los Angeles and other major U.S. cities that experienced extreme heat during the pandemic responded. She found that the two overlapping disasters resulted in additional vulnerability. Policy changes made to mitigate the spread of the virus, which included limiting the number of cooling centers and other air conditioned spaces available to the public at no cost, created a particular challenge for low-income residents who were more likely to not have air conditioning at home.

"We need to think about the public health responses that can keep communities safe, and then I also think we need to think about the coupling of these extreme events that we're starting to see," Sanders says.

A girl plays with her puppy at Lake Balboa Beilenson Park during a heat wave.
A girl plays with her puppy at Lake Balboa Beilenson Park in the San Fernando Valley during a 2020 heat wave. | Al Seib, Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Kian Goh, an urban planning scholar with UCLA and the author of Form and Flow: The Spatial Politics of Urban Resilience and Climate Justice, notes that many disasters are "completely intertwined" with how cities are planned and governed, down to where neighborhoods were built in the first place.

Take California’s wildland-urban interface areas, which were built on the borders of naturally wildfire-prone forests. These areas are now increasingly at risk as climate change drives more intense fire seasons, but that’s just one part of the equation. Additional contributing factors include the buildup of fuels in the forests (a byproduct of a century of misguided fire suppression), nearby industrial timber practices, unsafe building codes, and the threat of aging infrastructure like power lines.

For Swain, recognizing our role in creating risk presents a bright side – if we created these challenges, we can also fix them, though he recognizes it will require significant effort.

"Obviously, to solve the underlying problem [of climate change], we've got to get global carbon emissions close to zero," Swain says. "But at local and regional scales, there is a lot that can be done for almost any kind of hazard. If we collectively decide that it's important to reduce our societal vulnerabilities to these things in specific places, it can be done."

Support Provided By
Up Next

Is Geography Destiny? How Environments Shape Our Lives

A thick haze of smog sits above homes in San Bernardino, California.

Solastalgia: Naming the Grief of Climate Change

A boy stands near his home that was flooded due to rising sea levels.

Slow Violence of the Supply Chain: A History of Logistics in Mira Loma

13b_Demo_Aerial_Mira_Loma_Space_Ctr_DJI_0915_Aaron_Glascock_CC.jpg
Read More
electrical-power-line-towers-are-seen-in-los-angeles-california

Climate Change Is a Component of Disasters — but That’s Not the Whole Story

In recent years, harmful events like heat waves in California have been called "climate disasters," but the underlying causes are more complex. Some experts worry that the focus on climate disregards policy that makes communities more vulnerable to disasters in the first place.
By Colleen Hagerty
A black and white photo of young people gathered on a house porch. Many are sitting on the railing. Below, foliage and plants are fenced in with an iron-wrought fence. On the fence a sign that reads, "Gay Community Services Center" is hung.

15 Places in L.A. Where LGBTQ History Was Made

Los Angeles has been the setting for many important chapters in the struggle for LGBTQ community, visibility and civil rights in the U.S. Here are 15 destinations that tell the history of queer L.A.
By Paula Kiley
A sealed ballot and voter guide for the June 7 California Primary Election

Voting FAQ: What You Need To Know About the June 7 Primary

The deadline to vote in the California primary elections is Tuesday, June 7th. This list of Voting Frequently Asked Questions was originally published by CalMatters.
By CalMatters